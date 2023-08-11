Harry Styles looks smitten by rumored GF Taylor Russell as he visits theatre to support her performance

Harry Styles allegedly has a new girlfriend. This is not a drill! Ladies and gents hold on to your seats, Hollywood's favorite male pop star might be romancing a new person. Even though recently Styles found himself in the middle of the rumors wondering if he got back together with his ex Olivia Wilde because of a tattoo on his thigh. But the singer has put those rumors to rest, as he was seen cozying up with a Taylor Russell.

Harry Styles rumored new girlfriend Taylor Russell

In paparazzi photos captured by Page Six, the Matilda singer was seen getting affectionate with his rumored girlfriend, Taylor Russell, in London after her performance in The Effect at the National Theatre on Wednesday evening. The 29-year-old was seen warmly greeting Russell and wrapping his arm around her assembly to hug her. In what appeared to be an affectionate gesture, the escape room actress rested her hand style's arm. During a particular moment, the duo faced each other, they were seen laughing and smiling at each other.

The former One Direction had attended Russell's play, and after affectionately greeting her, he introduced his dear friend Jame Cordon to the actress. As per an insider that talked to Page Six the duo seemed to be holding hands, and the singer " stayed by Taylor’s side the whole time. He introduced her to James and was whispering to her and laughing and smiling." As per the reports rumored couple stayed at the afterparty for a few minutes, before Styles left the bar through the side door, carrying the 29-year-old's purse and suitcase.

Harry Style's tattoo controversy

Recently the Watermelon Sugar singer was enjoying a vacation in Italy accompanied by Victoria's Secret model Jacquelyn Jablonski and host James Corden, along with other friends. During this time, the singer was photographed on a boat in Bolsena, appearing shirtless and with his tattoos on full display. Though one particular tattoo caught the attention of netizens. Styles had the name Olivia inked on his right thigh, which many people speculated was a tribute to his ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

Meanwhile, speculations about the pop star and the actress dating started when she was seen in the VIP section of his Vienna concert, seated alongside his crew. After that, the pair were reportedly spotted strolling through the streets of the Austrian city while holding hands.

