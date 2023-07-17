Harry Styles: Madame Tussauds unveils seven striking waxworks of singer; fans can't keep calm

Harry Styles is one of the most famous singers in the music industry. The Grammy winner breaks record after record with his amazing lyrics and unique voice tone. The singer is currently busy with his ongoing second concert tour Love On Tour which will come to an end on July 22. Amid this, fans are going gaga as Madame Tussauds London shared pictures of seven different striking waxworks of the As It Was singer on July 17.

Harry Styles' seven waxworks unveiled by Madame Tussauds London

A while ago, Madame Tussauds took to Instagram and dropped the pictures of seven striking waxworks of Harry Styles that were unveiled by the museum. Each pose of the singer is from recent years with iconic concert costumes, unique tour outfits, and red-carpet showstoppers.

Sharing the pictures, Madame Tussauds wrote, "We’re officially playing house with Harry. Seven new @HarryStyles figures just dropped around the world at Madame Tussauds!...London’s Harry incoming 27.07.23."

In another post, Madame Tussauds shared one waxwork of the singer. The figure is set to display at Madame Tussauds in London on July 27, in a costume inspired by Harry’s outfit at the premiere of his film My Policeman in 2022. It is one of seven Harry waxworks being installed at Madame Tussauds attractions worldwide.

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as the museum shared pictures of the seven waxworks of Harry, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Pink Harry better be in London." Another wrote, "Wow ! They are amazing ! I’m so proud of him." "WOOOW ITS INCREDIBLE ," wrote a third fan. A Glasgow fan commented, "Love how you got the Glasgow outfit in." Many fans dropped red hearts and fire emojis.

Harry Styles' other six waxworks

The other six figures are also inspired by Styles’ favorite looks from over the years, including his pink leather waistcoat and oversized pink fur coat in Madame Tussauds Berlin and rainbow-sequined jumpsuit in Madame Tussauds New York. Both of them were made famous by his 2022 Coachella performance.

Styles’ Love On Tour inspired the looks in Madame Tussauds Amsterdam, Hollywood, Singapore, and Sydney. A figure of the Watermelon Sugar singer will be sporting a pink, embroidered, double-breasted suit in Amsterdam, a bronze-fringed, sequin vest in Hollywood, and a blue and yellow two-piece from the Glasgow leg of the tour in Singapore.

Meanwhile, the Australian figure will be displaying an electric pink shirt and signature pink feather boa made famous by Harry's San Jose performance.

