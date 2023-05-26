Harry Styles makes cheeky NSFW joke, declares he has the ‘BEST SCHLONG EVER’; DEETS here

On Wednesday, Harry Styles took to social media to share a dirty, cheeky joke which referenced one of One Direction’s biggest hits. Through his Instagram story, Harry posted a telling picture which hinted at his impressive member. Since then the Instagram story has expired but it was thankfully captured by one of the fans and quickly went viral on Twitter. The said snap garnered lots of funny reactions from the fans on social media sites. Here is everything to know about the same.

Harry Styles’ Instagram story

In his Instagram story, Harry Styles posed oh-so innocently with a cheeky grin next to a gray and turquoise portable restroom with a sign that read, ‘BEST SCHLONG EVER’ – a nod to his former band One Direction’s track ‘Best Song Ever’. The heartthrob looked as cute as ever in a shining teal and pink running suit while he framed his face with his hands.

After the story expired, its screenshot was shared on Twitter by fans which garnered hilarious reactions from the fans. One fan tweeted, ‘HE NEEDS TO BE STOPPED LMFAO’ while the other one jokingly wrote, ‘This is a family show.’ Another fan chimed in, ‘THIS IS HILARIOUS’.

Yet this is not the first that Harry Styles’ sizable member has made headlines. Back in 2015, Ed Sheeran confirmed that his friend and collaborator – Styles was blessed with the best. Sheeran was asked on New Zealand’s ZM Online whether he wrote the boy band’s hit song ‘Little Things’ about their literal ‘little things’. To this Ed Sheeran laughingly replied, ‘[Harry] definitely hasn’t got a little thing, so no, I did not write ‘Little Things’ about little things’.

Harry Styles is currently rumored to be dating Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel. The Watermelon Sugar crooner is currently on the European leg of his ‘Love On Tour’.

