Harry Styles' mom slams Don't Worry Darling haters; Says she's 'saddened' by vitriolic comments

Harry Styles' upcoming film Don't Worry Darling has been surrounded by controversies since a while from feud rumours between Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde to "spitgate" scandal involving the singer and Chris Pine. The film also opened to mixed responses from critics. Taking to Instagram, Harry's mom reacted to the hateful comments that are being made about the film and criticised the same.

Responding to the negative comments, Styles' mom Anne Twist wrote in her Instagram story, "If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all. I’m astounded and saddened by the vitriolic comments on here to be honest. I enjoyed a film. If it’s not your cup of tea don’t go…If you don’t like me .. please don’t follow me. Simple."