Harry Styles' mom slams Don't Worry Darling haters; Says she's 'saddened' by vitriolic comments
Harry Styles mother Anne Twist shared an Instagram post calling out Don't Worry Darling haters.
Harry Styles' upcoming film Don't Worry Darling has been surrounded by controversies since a while from feud rumours between Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde to "spitgate" scandal involving the singer and Chris Pine. The film also opened to mixed responses from critics. Taking to Instagram, Harry's mom reacted to the hateful comments that are being made about the film and criticised the same.
Responding to the negative comments, Styles' mom Anne Twist wrote in her Instagram story, "If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all. I’m astounded and saddened by the vitriolic comments on here to be honest. I enjoyed a film. If it’s not your cup of tea don’t go…If you don’t like me .. please don’t follow me. Simple."
Harry's mom gushed about the film and had shared her review for the same on Wednesday as she wrote on Instagram, "First time in the French cinema .. first day showing .. ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ you were excellent!" Praising her son, she wrote, "Really enjoyed from start to finish. Well done @oliviawilde and team for drawing us in, well done baby @harrystyles for being a fabulous Jack. Very proud as usual."
Harry's mother's recent post came after she received negative comments for posting about Don't Worry Darling without mentioning Florence Pugh for her performance. Recently, Olivia Wilde who appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert also spoke about the film's controversies and mainly addressed the "spitgate" rumour denying that Harry Styles spit on his co-star Chris Pine during the film's Venice premiere.
ALSO READ: Olivia Wilde fangirls over beau Harry Styles at his final show amid split rumours