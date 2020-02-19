Harry Styles mourns ex girlfriend Caroline Flack's death at Brit Awards with a black ribbon

The Sign of the Times singer Harry Styles arrived at the red carpet of the Brit Awards wearing a black ribbon on his blazer's left lapel.

Singer Harry Styles who was part of the band One Direction paid a heartfelt tribute to his ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack, who was found dead in residence. The news reports by Associated Press state that Caroline Flack had taken her life, in her east London home. The Sign of the Times singer arrived at the red carpet of the Brit Awards wearing a black ribbon on his blazer's left lapel. The Two Ghosts singer Styles mourned the death of his former girlfriend by adding a black ribbon to his elaborate outfit. So far Harry Styles has openly spoken about his feelings about his former girlfriend's unfortunate death.

The Ever Since New York singer Harry Styles found a way to mourn the death of Caroline Flack whom he dated briefly in the year 2011. On the other hand, Harry Styles' mother Anne Twist has shared an emotional message on her official Instagram post and wrote that 'may you have found your peace.' The fans and music lovers across the globe did clearly notice the black ribbon Harry Styles sported as a sign of mourning his former girlfriend's death.

Check out the picture of Harry Styles:

They can't help but feel emotional about how the Meet Me In The Hallway singer felt about the untimely demise of Caroline Flack. News reports also suggest that Caroline Flack was due to face a trial on charges of assault on her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, 27. Caroline Flack had to reportedly step down from hosting Love Island. Flack got trolled mercilessly on social media for the assault charges she was facing.

(ALSO READ: BRIT Awards 2020: Harry Styles delivers stirring rendition of Falling days after ex Caroline Flack’s death)

Read More