Harry Styles Mourns The Loss Of One Direction Bandmate Liam Payne After His Tragic Demise: ‘I Will Miss Him’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Liam Payne’s former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles broke his silence about the pop star’s tragic death. The As It Was crooner took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post mourning the loss of the musician.

"I am truly devastated by Liam’s passing," Styles wrote alongside a picture of Payne on stage. "His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it," he added.

Styles went on to remember how Liam Payne "lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve" and said that the late singer "had an energy for life that was infectious."

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker also called Liam Payne "warm, supportive, and incredibly loving." He then said that the years he spent together with Payne "will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life."

"I will miss him always, my lovely friend," Styles further added. The musician concluded his post with a heartfelt note for Liam Payne’s family, saying, "My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew and loved him as I did."

Harry Styles’ post came shortly after his fellow One Direction members Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik shared their respective tributes for Payne.

The band also issued a joint statement on their official Instagram account. "We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing," One Direction’s statement read.

Advertisement

"In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly,” it mentioned.

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam," the statement from Styles, Tomlinson, Malik and Horan concluded.

Liam Payne was tragically pronounced dead following after he reportedly fell from the third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31 at the time of his passing.

ALSO READ: Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan & Zayn Malik Issue Joint Statement About His Death: 'Completely Devastated'