Harry Styles' new song 'Cherry' features an ex girlfriend's voicemail and it's not Taylor Swift

Harry Styles' new music is finally here and fans couldn't be happier as the singer dropped almost seven new songs as part of his album Fine Line. Unlike his former One Direction bandmates, Harry Styles has taken some time to rediscover and make music again.He had revealed last week the vinyl version of Fine Line which included a nude picture of the singer. Now, the new album talks alot about him as well as his ex-girlfriend in one of the songs.

In a recent interview with Apple’s Zane Lowe, Harry revealed that his song 'Cherry' features a voicemail message from his ex-girlfriend Camille Rowe. However, fans may not realise it at first as the message is in French. Camille, a French model, and Harry dated in 2017 but split last year. While he did not exclusively confirm that it was Camille's message, Harry said, "When we listened back to the album, I asked her to add it in. I wanted (Cherry) to reflect how I felt then. I was feeling not great. It’s all about being not great. Because, you get petty when things don’t go the way you want it. There’s parts that’s so pathetic."

In an earlier interview, Harry had revealed that he had spoken to his ex-girlfriend about it and she seemed okay about adding her voicemail. Harry's lyrics to Cherry read, "I just miss your accent and your friends / Did you know I still talk to them?" Whereas, the voicemail in English reads, "Hello! Are you asleep?/Oh, I’m sorry/Well, no… No, it’s not important/Well… We went to the beach and we…/Perfect."

