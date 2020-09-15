Harry Styles, Nick Jonas and Lady Gaga reportedly eyed for Marvel's new X-Men reboot

With fans eager to know how Marvel treats recently acquired X-Men entities, reports suggest Harry Styles, Nick Jonas and Lady Gaga are being considered for roles in the franchise's reboot.

Harry Styles, Nick Jonas and Lady Gaga have presented their acting talents in the past. But it seems likely that the trio could now turn into comic-book characters if all goes as per plan. It has been over a year since X-Men officially made their way into Disney and set camp in Marvel Studios. However, Marvel head Kevin Feige has been tight-lipped about introducing the characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rumours of Deadpool piggybacking on either Spider-Man or Thor's shoulders into MCU are already doing the rounds.

Now, word on the street has it that Marvel is eyeing Styles, Jonas and Gaga for roles in the X-Men universe. If sources of We Got This Covered are to be believed, Marvel is eyeing the American Horror Story star for the role of Emma Frost, also known as the White Queen among Marvel comic book fans.

Just as we began picturing the Bad Romance crooner as the telepathically powered Ice Queen, a source of the international outlet mentioned that former One Direction member Styles is also being considering for the Marvel revamped X-Men universe. According to the insider, the Dunkirk star could bring the mutant Pyro to life. While there is no confirmation if Marvel has approached Styles for the role but the intel says that the Marvel camp is interested in roping him into the mutant world.

If this isn't juicy enough, the entertainment portal also said that Nick Jonas is being eyed for the X-Men universe as well. The Jonas Brothers singer, who was seen in movies like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Midway, is being considered for the role of Havok. It is also said that the role of the X-Men character will be bigger in the reboot as compared to the one featured in the character's previous outing.

