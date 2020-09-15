  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Harry Styles, Nick Jonas and Lady Gaga reportedly eyed for Marvel's new X-Men reboot

With fans eager to know how Marvel treats recently acquired X-Men entities, reports suggest Harry Styles, Nick Jonas and Lady Gaga are being considered for roles in the franchise's reboot.
313166 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 01:06 pm
Harry Styles, Nick Jonas and Lady Gaga could feature in upcoming X-Men moviesHarry Styles, Nick Jonas and Lady Gaga could feature in upcoming X-Men movies
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Harry Styles, Nick Jonas and Lady Gaga have presented their acting talents in the past. But it seems likely that the trio could now turn into comic-book characters if all goes as per plan. It has been over a year since X-Men officially made their way into Disney and set camp in Marvel Studios. However, Marvel head Kevin Feige has been tight-lipped about introducing the characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rumours of Deadpool piggybacking on either Spider-Man or Thor's shoulders into MCU are already doing the rounds. 

Now, word on the street has it that Marvel is eyeing Styles, Jonas and Gaga for roles in the X-Men universe. If sources of We Got This Covered are to be believed, Marvel is eyeing the American Horror Story star for the role of Emma Frost, also known as the White Queen among Marvel comic book fans. 

Just as we began picturing the Bad Romance crooner as the telepathically powered Ice Queen, a source of the international outlet mentioned that former One Direction member Styles is also being considering for the Marvel revamped X-Men universe. According to the insider, the Dunkirk star could bring the mutant Pyro to life. While there is no confirmation if Marvel has approached Styles for the role but the intel says that the Marvel camp is interested in roping him into the mutant world. 

If this isn't juicy enough, the entertainment portal also said that Nick Jonas is being eyed for the X-Men universe as well. The Jonas Brothers singer, who was seen in movies like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Midway, is being considered for the role of Havok. It is also said that the role of the X-Men character will be bigger in the reboot as compared to the one featured in the character's previous outing. 

Do you think Harry Styles, Nick Jonas and Lady Gaga would fit into the said roles? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Black Panther: MCU fans request Marvel Studios to NOT replace Chadwick Boseman in the sequel

Credits :We Got This CoveredGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 10 hours ago

Nick-avalanche, cyclops,spike, or colossus Harry-iceman, angel, spike, or toad Gaga-Emma Frost, Psylocke,Lady Deathstrike, or Rogue What would you cast them as?

Anonymous 23 hours ago

YESSSS!!! HARRRRYYYYYYYYYY!!!! CASTTTTTTT HIMMMMMMMMM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Anonymous 24 hours ago

What can Nick not do. After Sophie Turner Jonas another Jonas set to take on the Marvel X men universe. Yes Cast him, can't wait to see him take up more acting projects.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement