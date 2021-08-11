Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde reportedly hold hands and embrace during an afternoon stroll in LA

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde made the headlines with their recent Italian getaway as PDA-filled photos of the duo went viral. It looks like the two continue to have a good time post their vacay as new photos obtained by Page Six show the duo holding hands and putting their arms around each other during an LA stroll.

As per recent photos shared by Page Six, Harry and Olivia were seen spending quality time together as they stepped out in LA for lunch and an afternoon stroll over the weekend. The duo was seen wearing casual outfits during their outing and while Harry sported a Beastie Boys T-shirt and ripped jeans, Wilde also kept it simple with ripped black denim pants and a white blouse.

The photos showed Harry and Olivia in a good mood as they were all smiles and at one point also put their arms around each other. Another photo also showed them holding hands during their leisure stroll together.

Several fans were quick to notice Harry's new look in the photos that showed him sporting a moustache that many found similar to Wilde's ex-husband Jason Sudeikis.

As per an E! source, while Olivia is all set to begin shooting for Babylon in LA, the Watermelon Sugar singer will be keeping her company in the US. The source further also mentioned how they are supportive of each other's careers and "want to be together wherever they can." Previously, when Harry was filming for his upcoming project My Policeman in the UK, Olivia had also flown to London to spend time with him.

