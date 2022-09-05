Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde stun at Venice Film Festival, Florence Pugh arrives at airport amid tension rumours

Fans were eager to see Harry Styles at this year's Venice Film Festival, seeing as his highly anticipated psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling is set to premiere at the Festival. The pop star was joined at the photo call and press conference with his director and partner off-screen Olivia Wilde alongside cast members Chris Pine and Gemma Chan.

The lead female of the movie Florence Pugh was absent from the event as reports suggest that she was busy shooting a sequel to the Oscar-nominated film Dune in Budapest. The actress will join the cast for the film's premiere as she has landed in Venice and is expected to appear on the red carpet. Although, rumours have been pointing out an air of tension between Pugh and Wilde as it was reported earlier that the actress took issue with the pay gap between her and the male lead Styles' compensation for the film.

Besides the pay parity rumours, sources have also come forward to talk about Pugh's dislike of Styles and Wilde's romance since the beginning of the film. However, there have also been insiders who claimed that such rumours had no basis in reality. Moreover, as of late, the film itself has been shrouded in a bit of bad press with Shia LaBeouf coming out of the woodwork to call out the director on claiming that she fired the actor who was supposed to act opposite Pugh in place of Styles. LaBeouf clarified that it was indeed him who quit the role.

Meanwhile, at the press conference Styles dropped jaws with his retro swagger alongside his co-stars Pine, who stepped out in red pants, with Gemma, who opted for Gold wide-legged pants and a printed top. Accompanying her actors, director Olivia Wilde went for a bright green co-ord at the event. While Pugh arrived at Venice airport in an all-purple outfit consisting of shorts, a crop top and a shirt.

Check out the Don't Worry Darling cast in Venice below:

