Harry Styles once expressed his thoughts on backlash regarding human rights in the culture

Harry Styles thoughts on human rights in culture

Back in 2022, Harry Styles shared a conversation with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show and shared his thoughts on human rights in culture. When Stern pointed out about “weird sh** going down in the country where a lot of rights, not just a woman’s right to use but some weird vibe going on, there’s a backlash, gay marriage going out the window, disappearing some of the freedoms that people have been enjoying,” Styles said, “Yeah, I think there is you know for a while.”

He continued, “In some places in our culture, there’s a lot of people who are taking the right steps to try and make positive things happening and I think obviously people who don’t like that are kind of clawing to grapple back any ground that they feel like they’ve lost which never belonged to them in the first place. I just don’t think anyone should be able to make decisions about anyone else’s body, it doesn’t really make any sense to me. I think there’s a level of what’s happening here in the country at the moment. I don’t really know where that ends, you know at that point is it someone needs an operation and someone can decide that they can’t have it.”

“It just makes no sense to me, I think we live in a world where we feel like we’re always making the right steps and there’s a lot of people who are taking positive steps and I think it’s quite scary to see kind of just how far backwards we’re going in a lot of ways,” Styles concluded.

Harry Styles on creating ‘safe space’ at his concerts

During the conversation, the singer also talked about creating a safe space at his concerts when Stern referred to kids that come to Styles’ shows and have that “confidence or wherewithal where they say, ‘F**k it, I’m gonna live my life authentically.’” Styles explained, “I’d say feeling like there is a space where people feel safe enough to kind of share, have those big moments and obviously share them with a room full of people and share them with us. You know, probably one of the things I’m most proud of in a lot of ways, I actually don’t think that is as much about me as it maybe seems I think the atmosphere that I feel is created in the room of the shows that we do is this kind of free, incredibly like emotionally generous.”

