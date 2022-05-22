Harry Styles opens up about filming nude scenes for his upcoming movies Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman

Harry Styles discusses the sex scenes he filmed for his forthcoming films Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman, as well as the amount of nudity involved. Styles is venturing into acting after appearing in Christopher Nolan's WWII blockbuster Dunkirk and acquiring the acting bug.

However, Styles has two huge films coming out in 2022, in addition to his appearance as Eros in the Eternals post-credits sequence, in 2021. Don't Worry Darling, which will be released on September 23, 2022, is an erotic thriller set in the 1950s featuring Florence Pugh as Styles' wife, who believes that the business town they have just relocated to may hold a dark secret. The other project is an adaptation of Bethan Roberts' book My Policeman, which will be released in the autumn of 2022. Styles plays a homosexual police officer who is married to a woman but has a hidden romance with a male museum curator in the movie.

Now in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Harry discusses the vulnerability that comes with filming a nude scene and how he attempted to help himself and his scene partners to be comfortable. Harry said as per Screenrant, "I think the most important thing in that stuff is trust. I think if you speak about it properly with everyone that’s involved [that helps]. If you remember that the most important thing on the set is the two human beings doing it."

Interestingly, despite being incomparable on-set conditions, Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman couldn't be more unlike. One adopts a more exhilarating approach akin to The Stepford Wives, while the other concentrates on longing drama similar to Call Me By Your Name. If Styles delivers in both projects, he will have established his versatility as an actor in a few months.