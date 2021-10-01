Harry Styles PAUSES concert to do a gender reveal for pregnant fan in the audience; WATCH

While gender reveals are always a bit grand, Harry Styles just went avant grande for one special announcement. During a recent concert in San Jose during his Love On Tour, the former One Direction member spotted a pregnant fan cheering on in the audience and decided to give her the surprise of her life by making her gender reveal announcement on stage!

While taking a break from performing his chart-topping songs, the 24-year-old singer tracked down a woman named Rachel, who was seated in the floor seating section of the SAP Center arena, to tell her he had a very special announcement for her. Holding an orange sheet of paper containing the baby's gender, Styles told Rachel, who was five months along, that she is having a girl. He celebrated the unforgettable announcement by singing the words "congratulations to you" to the tune of "Happy Birthday" with the help of the audience. You can see the clip here.

Prior to this, Harry, who is currently on tour stopped by St. Paul, Minnesota to host another concert and shared dating advice for a special fan who asked if she should “text him (the guy she was seeing).” Styles cheekily responded with theatrics: "Any sort of games, trash! Trash! Trash! Not for you!” The British singer then continued his epiphany and quipped: “I have a question: Is he nice to you? In my opinion, if you should, this isn’t even a question. If you’re wondering if we’re playing games; if you’re wondering, ‘should I text him? Should I not text him? ... Can’t text him too soon. And now I’m thinking about double-texting, that’s a whole risky business.’ ... It’s a whole thing. My personal opinion is that if there’s any sort of games, trash! Trash! Trash! Not for you!” Harry jokingly but very profoundly said!

