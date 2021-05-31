  1. Home
Harry Styles planning a gender neutral beauty and perfume line? Latest reports hint at possible biz idea

Harry Styles' new business venture was registered last week and thanks to the singer's die-hard fans, a fan club managed to get hold of all the details.
Is Harry Styles taking his love for gender neutral clothing a notch higher? According to a latest report in Page Six, the 27-year-old singer has been named as the director of a newly registered company which plans on offering fragrance and cosmetics. The trademark papers were recently filed with the company being registered under the name of Pleased As Holdings Limited. 

As per the report, the company was registered with the UK Company Directory on 25 May and thanks to Harry's die-hard fans, a fan club managed to get hold of all the details. The fan account, @TheHarryNews, even shared a screenshot of the official filing and confirmed the report. 

While Harry is named one of the company's director, his assistant Emma Spring is listed as the co-director. Emma has been working for several years for Harry and the singer is a godparent to Emma's child Arlo as well. He also has a tattoo in Arlo's honour. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, speculations suggest that if Harry does plan to go ahead with a makeup line, it will most likely be a unisex beauty brand. Given the singer's love for gender-bending style, it won't come as a huge surprise for his fans. However, there is no clarity over what the singer plans to do with these trademark filings or if there is any definite product launch in the near future.

Can you imagine yourself wearing a Watermelon Sugar fragrance? Well, we definitely can. 

