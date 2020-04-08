Harry Styles raises funds by selling COVID-19 tshirts online

Singer Harry Styles will be selling merchandise such as T-shirts to raise funds for the fight against the spread of the COVID-19.

Styles unveiled the design on April 7, with a T-shirt featuring a special message for people.

The white T-shirt features black text printed in capital letters, with the front reading: "Stay Home. Stay Safe. Protect Each Other.

"This T-shirt fights COVID-19. Treat people with kindness," it continues on the back.

In a statement, Styles re-iterates the need for social distancing, writing: "In times like these, it is more important than ever to remember the power of people. If you are able to help, please donate where you can. 100% of the profits of this t-shirt will go towards fighting COVID-19."

"Stay home, self-isolate, and protect each other. TPWK (Treat people with kindness)."

The T-shirt is available as part of Styles' official merchandise collection on his website and retails at $26, benefitting the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

