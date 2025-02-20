Harry Styles Reacts to Chloe Fineman's 'Really Bad' Saturday Night Live Impression of One Direction Star

Chloe Fineman confessed that her Harry Styles impression on SNL fell short, and the One Direction singer was not impressed at all.

On the red carpet of the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special during an interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg, famed for hosting Chicken Shop Date, the SNL cast member looked back at her effort to impersonate the Grammy-winning singer.

Fineman, famous for her on-point celebrity impressions, playfully tried to mimic Dimoldenberg before admitting that her impression of the Matilda singer was among her worst. She remembered doing it when the singer was at an SNL table reading and pointed out his noticeable dismay.

Dimoldenberg asked, "Is there an impersonation you can’t crack?"

Fineman immediately responded by saying, "Harry Styles is really bad." Even though she was delivering her lines in a comedic tone, Styles was said to be unimpressed, responding with what Fineman called "devastation" at the inaccuracy of her performance.

She said, "I did it and he was like at the table and was so devastated by how bad it was." The comedian even attempted to do a quick British accent on the red carpet, laughingly at her inability to nail the impression.

Styles has hosted Saturday Night Live in 2019. He has also been a musical guest on the show on several occasions both as a solo artist as well as with his former group, One Direction.

The Don't Worry Darling actor has been a part of some wild sketches on the show including Cut for Time: Jason, That’s the Game, Lunch Run, Baby Faye and Her Newsboys, Childbirth Class, Funeral DJs, Joan Song, Airline Pilots, and Sara Lee. However, has never appeared in a live sketch with Fineman. So it is unknown which particular parody disappointed him.

While Harry Styles did not attend the SNL 50 celebration, Chloe Fineman was among the numerous alums of the live sketch-comedy show that drew many A-listers. Among them, singers include Paul McCartney, Lil Wayne, Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, Paul Simon, Brittany Howard, and The Roots.