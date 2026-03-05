Harry Styles Recalls Struggling With 1D Bandmate Liam Payne’s Passing and Expectations From Grief: ‘So Difficult’

Harry Styles is speaking up about his friend Liam Payne's demise for the first time. The youngest member of One Direction opened up about how many people expected him to react to the passing, publicly and loudly, and despite him feeling strongly about it, he could not do so. This follows the October 16, 2024, fatal fall of the Strip That Down singer.

Harry Styles reveals how Liam Payne's passing affected him

During a chat with Zane Lowe, Harry Styles shared about why he chose not to speak much about Liam Payne's passing so far and said, “It's something that even the idea of talking about it [I] feel like I struggle with. I think there was a period when he passed away where I really struggled with kind of like acknowledging how strange it is to have people kind of like own part of your grief in a way.”

While the other former members have addressed the unfortunate happening, Harry Styles remained in the shadows, choosing to grieve in private. However, the people's expectations weighed heavily on his shoulders, “I have such strong feelings around my friend passing away. And then suddenly being aware of there’s maybe like a desire from other people, of you, to convey that in some way, or it means you’re not feeling what you’re feeling or something, you know?”

Finally, revealing his thoughts about letting go of someone who had the same experiences as himself, he added, “It’s so difficult to lose a friend. It’s difficult to lose any friend, but it’s so difficult to lose a friend who is so like you in so many ways. It’s like, I saw someone with the kindest heart who just wanted to be great.”

The Golden hitmaker, however, has since taken it as a learning of how he wishes to work on his own life by living it to the fullest and honoring his friend.

