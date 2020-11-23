  1. Home
Harry Styles receives praise from Alexandria Ocasio Cortez for exploring gender roles; Says he looks ‘bomb’

Political figure Alexandria Ocasio Cortez recently praised singer Harry Styles for exploring gender roles in society. Scroll down to see what she had to say about the pop icon’s infamous fashion sense.
Harry Styles receives praise from Alexandria Ocasio Cortez for exploring gender roles; Says he looks 'bomb'
US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently weighed in on the discourse surrounding Harry Styles’s recent infamous photoshoot, in which the Watermelon Sugar singer was featured wearing a variety of couture skirts and dresses. The shoot, which is reflective of Harry’s ongoing rebuff of boundaries and gender norms within fashion, sparked the ire of right-wing  conservatives like Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro, who interpreted the cover spread as an attack on “manly men.”

 

While participating in an Instagram Q+A on Saturday, November 21, AOC was asked about her thoughts on the Harry Styles photoshoot. To put it simply, she responded that “it looks wonderful,” noting that his outfits were balanced beautifully, and commenting that his hair gave her “James Dean vibes.” 

 

Continuing, the congresswoman explained: “Some people are mad at it because some folks are very sensitive to examining and exploring gender roles in society. Perhaps for some people, it provokes some anger or insecurity around masculinity/femininity/etc. If it does, then maybe that’s part of the point. Sit with that reflection and think about it, examine it, explore it, engage with it, and grow with it.”

 

AOC went on to emphasize the power that art and fashion can have when it comes to pushing folks to reevaluate preconceived ideas. “What’s the point of creating things if they don’t make people think?” she posited. “Or feel or reflect? Especially as an artist or creative? Who wants to see the same things all the time? And never explore their assumptions?” She ended her response with the perfect conclusion: “Anyways, it looks bomb.”

 

ALSO READ: Harry Styles talks about his infamous fashion sense & breaking barriers; Says ‘women’s clothes are amazing’

Credits : Instagram, Getty Images

