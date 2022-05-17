Harry Styles reflects on his bond with One Direction bandmates; Says they share 'deep love' for each other

Harry Styles recently released his new album titled Harry's House and it is already receiving praises from fans. In a recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the singer opened up on many things including the new album as well as his One Direction past. The Grammy winner particularly opened up on the special bond shared by him and his One Direction bandmates, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik who quit the band in 2015.

Harry revealed how the band members always looked out for each other and were connected mainly because of how their shared experience of becoming massive pop stars at a young age. Reflecting on their bond, he said, "I feel really lucky that we always had each other to be this unit that felt like you could keep each other in check and you could just have someone else who gets it." The singer told Lowe how priceless it was to have someone who understood exactly what each of them was going through.

Speaking about his relationship with them now, the As It Was singer said, "There is very much a respect between all of us, if we did something together. "And that is something that you can't really undo. And you know, it's like a very deep love for each other, I think."

Harry also spoke to Lowe about how he spent the pandemic and revealed how it changed its perspective as he spoke about how it was like a gift of stolen time and how it gave him time to take in a lot of stuff and remember things.

