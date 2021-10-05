Harry Styles reportedly changes lyrics of his song Kiwi to give a shoutout to Halsey amid NYC concert

Halsey was in attendance at Harry Style’s NYC concert and the singer even shared some snaps from the show amid enjoying Harry’s soulful singing. Harry, too, didn’t seem to have missed out on Halsey’s attendance, as fans in the show have reported that the singer changed the lyrics of one of his songs to welcome give a shoutout to the new mom, Halsey.

In one of the videos from the concert, posted by a fan account of the singer, he reportedly points at Halsey during his performance of Kiwi and sings, “you just had a baby,” referring to Halsey’s newborn Ender. The original lyrics to the song goes, “I’m having your baby,” but Styles seems to have changed it last minute to appreciate Halsey’s presence at his concert. While he rocked his fans with the concert, Halsey too shared some snaps from the show, one of which was of Harry’s face on a wide screen.

For the unversed, Halsey gave birth to their newborn Ender just 3 months ago, who they share with Alev Aydin. They had previously expressed their gratitude towards Harry and revealed that they were a huge fan of him. According to Yahoo!, the Grammy winner even named Harry as one of their “dream collaborators” during a Vogue interview.

However, this cute gesture by Harry has left his fans in awe, and all they could discuss from the show, apart from his performances, was about Halsey and Harry’s touching moment which came as a wonderful surprise for their fans.

