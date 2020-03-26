Harry Styles reschedules his European leg of Love on Tour to 2021; Says 'We are all in this together'

Taking to his Instagram page, Harry Styles announced that he is rescheduling the European leg of his Love on Tour to 2021, owing to the coronavirus scare. Check out the Watermelon Sugar's IG post below.

Coronavirus has taken over the entire globe as people have been practicing self-isolation and social distancing, against their own free will! Celebrities too have been in self-isolation, spending time with their loved ones and picking up new skills along the way. However, because of the lockdown, there have been several events that have had to be postponed or cancelled. From Cannes Film Festival and MET Gala being pushed back to Olympics 2020 in Tokyo being rescheduled to 2021, COVID-19 has affected the entertainment and sporting industry significantly.

Following BTS and Camila Cabello, Harry Styles has also made the decision to reschedule the European leg of his upcoming Love on Tour. Initially, Love on Tour was supposed to commence on April 15, 2020, in Birmingham, UK, and head onto Dublin, Germany, Norway, Sweden, France, Italy, Spain and more, finally ending on June 3, 2020, in Moscow, Russia. Styles took to his Instagram page to make the announcement with the rescheduled dates out. The first concert on the European leg of Love on Tour will now take place in Italy on February 12, 2021, in Bologna, Italy, and will end on March 30, 2021, in Moscow.

Check out Harry Styles' announcement regarding the rescheduled dates for the European leg of his Love on Tour below:

Harry's caption reads as, "Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favorite part of working in music. However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority."

"For obvious reasons, the upcoming tour in the UK and Europe will be rescheduled to 2021. Tickets already purchased will be valid for these shows. In the meantime, we will be closely monitoring the situation around the world and will continue updating you in the months to come. For the safety of yourself and others, please self-isolate. We’re all in this together. I can’t wait to see you out on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Until then, treat people with kindness. H," the Watermelon Sugar singer added.

