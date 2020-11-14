Harry Styles REVEALS he loved his time in One Direction: I was trying to learn as much as I could

Harry Styles, who is enjoying a brilliant career as a soloist, looked back fondly at his time as a part of One Direction, in an interview, confessing how he wanted to soak it all in back then.

While it's been years since One Direction decided to go on a hiatus, post Zayn Malik's departure, in 2015, Directioners continue to keep the boyband in their hearts wishing for a reunion, hopefully, one day. Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik are all enjoying solo success currently with Styles' recently claiming No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 with the summer anthem Watermelon Sugar.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Harry looked back fondly and spoke passionately about his time in 1D. While noticing how it's typical to come out of a band like One Direction and almost feel like you have to apologise for being in it, the 26-year-old singer confessed to Vogue, "But I loved my time in it. It was all new to me, and I was trying to learn as much as I could. I wanted to soak it in…. I think that’s probably why I like travelling now—soaking stuff up."

However, it wasn't until 2017, while working on his debut solo album Harry Styles, which was when he really fell in love with being in the studio, just as much as he adores touring. While in 1D, the Sweet Creature singer explains that the band was making music whenever they could.

For example, after a show, the members would go in a hotel room and put down some vocals. In contrast, as a soloist, he prefers isolating with his core group of collaborators (Mitch Rowland, Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson), describing it as their "little bubble" and "a safe space."

For now, Harry Styles is in Los Angeles shooting for Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, alongside Chris Pine and Florence Pugh, the production of which had to be temporarily shut down recently because a production member tested positive for COVID-19.

