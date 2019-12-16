Harry Styles REVEALS he was missing 'human connection' when One Direction went on a hiatus

Harry Styles revealed that because his time in One Direction was so fast-paced, it was only after the band went on a hiatus that the Fine Line singer realised that what was missing in his life was "human connection."

Harry Styles is currently all over the Internet, thanks to his recently released album Fine Line, which is already considered as some of his best work to date. Whether it's taking over Saturday Night Live as host and musical guest or treating fans with a concert to remember at The Forum in Inglewood, California, Harry is really going all out; not that we are complaining in the slightest! However, one thing that will never let go of Mr. Styles is the fact that he will always be a member of One Direction.

In recent interviews, all the members of 1D have been asked about their time in the band and all of them had one common thing to say - it was fast-paced and they had no time to just stop and smell the roses. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Harry explains, "We were fuelling a machine. Keeping the fire going. Coming out of it, when the band stopped, I realised that the thing I’d been missing because it was all so fast-paced, was human connection."

Moreover, Harry confessed that as a kid, not going to school made One Direction great for him and that he mostly remembers having a lot of fun and being well taken care of. The Watermelon Sugar singer also quipped that he would probably deal with the after-effects of 1D when he woke up in his 40s.

Styles also revealed that he goes to therapy when he feels like it. Confessing how he initially didn't try therapy because he wanted to be the guy who didn't need it, the 25-year-old singer later realised that he was only getting in his own way and that therapy really helps.

