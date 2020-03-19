Harry Styles REVEALS he's learning Italian and sign language during self isolation time with friends

In a recent interview, Harry Styles gave fans an update on how he is coping with self-isolation due to the coronavirus scare. The Watermelon Sugar singer shared that he's fine and spending a safe and secure time with his friends.

With the coronavirus outbreak significantly affecting the Hollywood industry, just like the rest of the fields, celebrities are now confined to their houses and practicing social distancing and self-isolation. With recent positive cases like Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, everyone's of the same opinion - better to be safe than sorry! In case you were wondering what Harry Styles was up to during this 'break', the singer had a brief phone interview on BBC 1Xtra and updated fans on how his self-isolation was going on.

"It's a little difficult. I'm lucky to be with friends in a safe self-isolation pod. It's a very strange time. We're being careful, listening to music, playing games and lots of facemasks. The classic quarantine stuff," Harry shared. When asked the type of skills he has taken up with so much free time now in his hands, Styles revealed, "Now is the perfect time to learn a new skill or try a new hobby. We have nothing but time. I was learning Italian and I was doing some sign language classes. Reading and checking on people, that's it really."

Moreover, the Watermelon Sugar singer revealed that his quarantine track of choice was late rapper, Mac Miller's Blue World.

We're glad to know that Harry is safe and sound, in the vicinity of his friends!

