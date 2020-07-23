  1. Home
Harry Styles reveals his new mustache look & fans CANNOT ignore One Direction member's Freddie Mercury vibes

Harry Styles debuted his new mustache look during his recent Italian getaway. The singer's new look has fans remembering Queen singer Freddie Mercury.
Harry Styles has been revolutionizing the way we look at fashion for men. The international singer has time and again made the headlines for his gender-neutral fashion choices. However, today, the singer has caught everyone's attention courtesy his mustache. Now, this isn't the first time that the Falling crooner has sported the 'tache. But this time around, fans cannot help but compare the One Direction member with Queen's Freddie Mercury. The 1D singer debuted his new look during an Italian vacay. 

In a photo shared by Villa Mandori on Instagram, the 26-year-old singer flaunted his new look while sporting a green-and-white striped shirt, a pair of jeans which was topped off with a brown belt. He completed the OOTD with a pair of tinted sunglasses. "Many thanks for your visit @harrystyles, enjoy our little gift!" the photo's caption read as Harry held up the bottle of an extra virgin olive oil. The singer also met Chef Massimo Bottura at the Osteria Francescana restaurant. The chef decided to capture the Watermelon Sugar singer's "pit stop" which gave fans another look at his new look. 

Goes without saying, the new photo blew up the internet. "I’m going to need a few days or weeks to process this photo of Harry Styles in Italy with a mustache and aviators," a fan wrote. Others also noticed him channeling Freddie Mercury and bowed down to his new style. 

Check out a few tweets below: 

Meanwhile, One Direction tweeted for the first time in two years hinting at something exciting awaits the Directioners (the One Direction fandom) as the band clocks in 10 years since its inception. 

