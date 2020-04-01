Harry Styles REVEALS watching the news about Coronavirus makes him anxious; Urges people to stay updated

Harry Styles urges people to stay updated amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, but also revealed that watching the news makes him anxious.

Unlike other celebrities, who are constantly posting about all the fun stuff they are doing while social distancing amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Harry styles is keeping it real. During a recent interview, the 26-year-old musician revealed that he is having a rough time amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The Adore You singer, who cancelled the last leg of his Love on Tour because of the ongoing health crisis, is stuck in California, US, and is missing his family.

Just like a lot of people across the world, the singer stated that watching the news about Coronavirus makes him panic. While he did urge people to stay updated, during his interview on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Harry asserted that he can’t watch the news for too long because all the information about the deadly virus, which is taking the world by storm, makes him anxious. Speaking about staying away from his family, Harry said he was looking forward to spending some time with his mother and sister.

He said he had his tickets booked, but had to cancel because of the lockdown. However, he admitted that the world is facing a much bigger problem right now. Styles said while he is sad that he had to cancel his pans, he understands that there is nothing he could do about it. He said the most important thing right now is to keep everybody safe. The silver lining here is that while practicing social distancing, Harry is getting a lot of time to work on his music. Which means that he might treat us to new music once the current situation gets better. ALSO READ: Star Wars actor Andrew Jack passes away at 76 after contracting coronavirus

