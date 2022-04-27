Harry Styles reveals why he doesn't label his sexuality: It doesn't matter

Looks like Harry Styles is not one for labels. The As It Was singer opened up about the expectations he feels from people wanting him to openly disclose his sexuality in an interview with Better Homes & Gardens, and revealed why he prefers to keep his personal life private.

"I've been really open with it with my friends, but that's my personal experience; it's mine," Styles, 28, said. "The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn't matter, and it's about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you're checking."

However, Styles has been connected to actress and director Olivia Wilde since January 2021, but the Grammy-winning singer's sexuality has frequently been the subject of debate due to his flamboyant wardrobe, which incorporates gowns on occasion, and his frequent display of a Pride flag at his performances. Though he does not often mention his sexuality, Styles has spoken about it previously, most notably in a 2019 interview with the Guardian, when he was asked whether he was bisexual.

"It's not like I'm sitting on an answer, and protecting it, and holding it back. It's not a case of: I'm not telling you cos I don't want to tell you. It's not: ooh this is mine and it's not yours. It's: who cares? Does that make sense? It's just: who cares?" he said at the time as per PEOPLE. Meanwhile, Styles is presently preparing to release his third album, Harry's House, on May 20, which he describes as "by far the most intimate" of his career.

