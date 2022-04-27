Harry Styles reveals why he felt 'ashamed' about his sex life during One Direction days

Harry Styles recently rocked the crowds with his Coachella debut and is now winning hearts with his candid comments in a recent interview with Better Homes and Gardens. The 28-year-old singer spoke about several things including his upcoming album in the recent interview but mainly left everyone surprised with his honest comments on his sex life.

Styles opened up about dealing with the shame about people finding out about his sex life, particularly during his One Direction days. The Watermelon singer opened up about how dealt with it during the time and also spoke about the change in his attitude over time. Speaking to Better Homes and Gardens, the singer said, "For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life. I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with."

Harry also admitted that it was particularly hard for him during his time with One Direction and that he also found it "stressful" to work out whom he can trust. Although the singer admitted that with time and age he grew out of the notion of being embarrassed or ashamed about his sex life and reached a point where he thought, "Why do I feel ashamed? I’m a 26-year-old man who’s single. It’s like, 'Yes, I have sex.'"

Another major thing that changed for him was that Harry revealed how his contract as a solo artist came without any "cleanliness" clause that would dictate what he could openly speak about and couldn't. The singer expressed feeling "free" after not being bound to any such clauses as a solo artist.

