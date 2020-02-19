Harry Styles ROBBED at knifepoint on Valentine’s Day in London; Details Inside

While the world was celebrating Valentine’s Day, Harry Styles was robbed at knifepoint in London. Read on to know more.

Harry Styles was mugged at Knifepoint during a night out in Hampstead, London. A source close to Harry told The Sun that the Adore You singer was stopped by a man in the street who pulled out his knife and demanded he gives him all the money he had. While the situation was terrifying, the insider asserted that Harry was really calm while handling the man. Harry forked over the money and the man left without hurting him physically. The source said everything happened very quickly but Harry kept his cool.

While the singer handled the situation in the best way possible and even spoke to the man before handing him everything he had, he was left extremely shaken by the incident that took place on a residential road near a pub in North London. The former detective chief superintendent asserted that Harry kept his composure during the whole incident, considering it was a dangerous situation that could have gotten out of hand and could have ended up with the singer being seriously hurt.

The incident took place on February 14, just hours before his ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack was found dead at her London home. However, it seems like the singer did not let the incident take a toll on him. On January 18, Harry attended the 2020 Brit Awards in all his glory and even delivered a stunning performance during the ceremony. He appeared on the red carpet of BRIT Awards wearing a black ribbon in tribute to Flack.

ALSO READ: Harry Styles' concert in Miami had to be evacuated for THIS reason; find out

Read More