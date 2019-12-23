Harry Styles’s album Fine Line debuts at No 1 on Billboard 200

Harry Styles is back at No. 1 on Billboard with his new full-length album Fine Line. Read on for more details.

Harry Style is ending the year with a bang! The singer had landed his second No.1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with his sophomore record Fine Line. The album, which was released on December 13, has earned 478,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. within the first week itself, Billboards reported. The particular figures mark the biggest week for a pop album by a male artist in over four years. It also marks as the third-biggest week overall for any album in 2019. This also marks the largest sales week for an album by a solo U.K. male artist since Nielsen Music began electronically tracking sales data in 1991.

Instantly after the album was dropped, it received an overwhelmingly positive response from the public. From the Cherry to Adore You every song from the album managed to hit the right notes and the fans could not get enough of Styles' new music. His song Lights Up, the video of which was dropped on December 11, is been hailed as a bisexual anthem, for both its lyrics and music video. The steamy music video features the singer getting intimate with both men and women. Shortly after the video was released, people flooded social media and praised the singer for the creative concept.

The album was previewed by the singles "Lights Up,” “Watermelon Sugar” and “Adore You,” which ended up featuring on the Hot 100 list. While Styles is one of three former One Direction vocalists to top the Billboard 200, he has now become the first to feature on the list more than once. In addition to styles, his former band member Zayn and Niall Horan have also topped the cart. Check out Harry Style's music video: Also read: Harry Styles BREAKS his silence over his sexuality and he's drawing no fine line

