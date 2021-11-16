Harry Styles says his dream of 'wanting to be a superhero' came true with Eternals

Harry Styles has opened up about his experience of playing Eros in Eternals in a rare interview. During a chat with Dazed, the Watermelon Sugar singer has humbly described his experience of being in the movie, noting that his appearance isn't as huge as the other cast members.

"I'm only in right at the very end," Styles told Dazed, adding that even so, he is "grateful" to have worked on the movie. "But who didn't grow up wanting to be a superhero, you know? It was a great experience, and I'm so grateful to have gotten to work with Chloé," the Dunkirk actor noted.

While the movie's mid-credits scene definitely makes way for a more sizeable role for Styles if Eternals confirms a sequel, Zhao was recently asked by Deadline as to what made her sign Styles for the role of Thanos' brother Eros. "Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me. I pitched the idea of Pip the Troll and Eros to Kevin [Feige] a while back," she revealed, adding that she wanted to "explore" an Eternal who isn't among the ones they were already making the movie about aka the Titans. She also revealed that Eros' influence on Thanos was what interested her.

Opening up further on why exactly did she choose the Adore You singer, Zhao told Deadline that she had been keeping tabs on his acting career ever since she saw him in Dunkirk. "After meeting him, I realized he is that character," Zhao positively admitted.

You can also read our review of Eternals in the 'ALSO READ' section below.

ALSO READ: Eternals Review: Chloé Zhao & Marvel Studios' unconventional allegiance leaves you in a conundrum