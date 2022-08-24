Harry Styles says My Policeman's gay sex scenes will be 'tender and loving'

Harry Styles has a packed year when it comes to his acting projects given that the singer will be seen in two big films, My Policeman and Don't Worry Darling. With the trailers of both films being already released, one thing that's noticeably common in both films is that they consist of several intimate scenes. Styles who is currently riding high on the success of his new album Harry House opened up with Rolling Stone in an interview about his acting projects.

Styles who will be seen playing the role of a gay cop in the 1950s-set, My Policeman opened up on how the film's sex scenes will be different compared to other films and their portrayal of gay sex. Harry maintained he was drawn to the part after reading the script by Oscar-nominated writer Ron Nyswaner. Speaking about the film's storyline, he said, "It’s not like ‘This is a gay story about these guys being gay.’ It’s about love and about wasted time to me."

With so much of the attention being garnered by his intimate scenes, the actor also addressed the same and added, "So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it. There will be, I would imagine, some people who watch it who were very much alive during this time when it was illegal to be gay, and [Michael] wanted to show that it’s tender and loving and sensitive", via The Rolling Stone.

Although Harry's remarks seem to have been facing backlash from netizens who have pointed out how several films in recent times including the likes of Call Me By Your Name, Moonlight and God's Own Country have managed to remain in the space of erotic and sensitive portrayals of gay sex as opposed to the singer's views.

ALSO READ: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde REACT to 'toxic negativity' from fans after going public with their romance