Harry Styles SCORES three Grammy nominations; Becomes FIRST One Direction member to be nominated

Harry Styles recently landed not one but 3 Grammy nominations, which made him the first One Direction member to receive Grammy Award nominations.

Harry Styles recently made history! The 26-year-old Watermelon Sugar singer was nominated as a solo artist for the first time at the 2021 Grammys on Wednesday (November 24). His three nominations also made him the first One Direction member to receive Grammy Award nominations. Harry was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Fine Line, as well as Best Pop Solo Performance for Watermelon Sugar and Best Music Video for Adore You.

Aside from Grammy nominations, Harry‘s Billboard 200 No. 1 sophomore album also broke the record as the biggest sales debut from an English male artist in the United States. If you missed it, he also recently made fashion history with a polarizing cover that caused even high-profile politicians to weigh in about his appearance. US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, while participating in an Instagram Q+A on Saturday, November 21, was asked about her thoughts on the Harry Styles photoshoot. To put it simply, she responded that “it looks wonderful,” noting that his outfits were balanced beautifully, and commenting that his hair gave her “James Dean vibes.”

Continuing, the congresswoman explained: “Some people are mad at it because some folks are very sensitive to examining and exploring gender roles in society. Perhaps for some people, it provokes some anger or insecurity around masculinity/femininity/etc. If it does, then maybe that’s part of the point. Sit with that reflection and think about it, examine it, explore it, engage with it, and grow with it.”

ALSO READ: Harry Styles talks about his infamous fashion sense & breaking barriers; Says ‘women’s clothes are amazing’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×