Harry Styles Shares Marriage Plans and Wanting to Build Family of His Own: ‘The Right Person…’

Harry Styles is a favorite in the dating market, having been in his fair share of relationships over the years of his music career. Currently rumored to be dating Zoë Kravitz, the former One Direction member is also ready to have a family of his own sometime soon. Speaking to Zane Lowe about how three of his closest friends were now married and whether he would like to do the same someday, he shared that it was about finding the right person, and emphasized that he’s open to getting married in the next five years.

Harry Styles is opening up on wanting to build a family and finding his person

Wanting to actively make a change in his life, Harry Styles opened up about ‘being truly vulnerable with someone, like sharing a life with someone like that’ is something he looks forward to doing, away from the chaos of his public life. After witnessing some of his pals tying the knot, the singer had an honest conversation with himself about the life he envisions in the coming years and here’s what he wants it to be like, "I want to be fulfilled, and I want to be in great relationships with people. I want to have great friendships with people. I want a family," he said. In order for those things to actually happen, the star is planning on creating that space in his life.

Sharing how it is important to have someone who is on the same wavelength as yourself, he added, "And also, the right person, that's part of why you choose that person, is because they hold you accountable to the person that they know you want to be."

Amid his busy career and trying to find the perfect match for himself, flaws and all accepted, Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are said to be serious about their relationship while also hoping to find the time to be together whenever possible.

