Harry Styles Song Falling: Singer goes underwater for a dramatic & heartbreaking music video

Harry Styles dropped the music video of Falling and it has left us emotional. The singer dons a lilac dress and drowns in a pool of water while performing the song in the video. Check it out.

It couldn't get better than this! Harry Styles dropped a new music video and broke our hearts into a million pieces. The former One Direction singer kicked off our weekend on an emotional note by releasing the music video of Falling. The song is a part of his recently released album Fine Line. The song starts with the singer seated on the floor, in a pool of water. As the music starts playing, the 25-year-old singer takes a seat on a grand piano and starts playing the tunes.

With every line he sings, the room fills with water. "What am I now? What am I now? What if I'm someone I don't want around? I'm fallin' again, I'm fallin' again, I'm fallin'" Harry sings as the water leaves him drowning. Eventually, the elements in the room float with Harry and make for a stunning visual.

While the breathtaking video left fans speechless, Harry's choice of style in the video caught everyone's attention. The singer, who has been known for his eccentric choice of clothes, slipped into a chiffon dress for the music video. He also sported several statement rings and was seen singing with a glass of drink placed on the musical instrument.

For those unaware, Harry has previously revealed that the lyrics of the song is associated with one of his ex-girlfriends. Soon enough, it was revealed that it was his ex-girlfriend Camille Rowe. Harry has also included a voice note from Camille in the audio version of the song. Check out the video below:

What do you think of the Falling music video? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Harry Styles mourns ex girlfriend Caroline Flack's death at Brit Awards with a black ribbon

Credits :YouTube

Read More