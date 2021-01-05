Harry Styles’ statement about dating older women resurfaces amid Olivia Wilde rumours; Duo seen holding hands

A 2012 interview of Harry Styles about dating older women is resurfacing amidst rumours that the Watermelon Sugar singer is dating his Don’t Worry Darling co-star 43-year-old--Olivia Wilde.

One of Harry Styles’ old interviews has just resurfaced! If you didn’t know, the former 1 Direction singer has left rumour mills buzzing from his alleged relationship with his Don’t Worry Darling co-star and director Olivia Wilde. Considering that the actress is 10 years his senior in age, Harry’s old interviews about dating women with a vast age gap are being discussed everywhere right now. The former One Direction crooner, previously stated in a 2012 interview with Daily Mail, that he would date anyone up until they were the age of his mother. The Watermelon Sugar singer was asked, “How old is too old?” by the British tabloid and the singer responded by saying, “Any woman older than my mum Anne — who is 43.”

Harry has a history of dating older women, in 2011, the Adore you singer was linked to the late Caroline Flack, he was 17 at the time whereas Flack was in her late 30s. The crooner was also rumoured to be dating singer Nicole Scherzinger when he was 19 and she was 35. Harry‘s most recent ex-girlfriend, Camille Rowe, is also older to him, but just by 4 years.

The interviews are resurfacing amidst Harry’s alleged romance with Olivia Wilde, who was incidentally spotted hanging around town in the past few weeks. Just yesterday, the duo was seen taking a walk while holding hands at his manager Jeff Azoff‘s wedding in photos obtained by Page Six. According to the pictures, the couple seems to have arrived at the wedding together in his vintage convertible.

A source recently opened up to People magazine about the duo’s presence at the wedding and confirmed that they were in Montecito, California this weekend for a wedding. The insider also stated that the pair was affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy. The source even confirmed and said that the alleged couple has dated for a few weeks!

