Harry Styles stops concert to offer the BEST dating advice on 'Text or Trash' dilemma

Harry Styles is winning hearts for indulging in one of the best conversations with fans mid-concert. During his recent show for Love On Tour Harry answered a fan with a "Should I text him?" placard. Styles doled out some amazing dating advice as he said, "Any sort of games, trash! Trash! Trash! Not for you!" and fans can't get enough of it.

Just let us adore Harry Styles for the fine gentlemanly dating advice that he recently offered his fans at the St. Paul, Minnesota show on Sunday. After noticing a fan sign that read, "Should I text him?", the 27-year-old singer stopped to respond to it and said, "I have a question: Is he nice to you?”

After the fan's friend yelled out if that this mystery man was not "nice", Harry further continued the conversation as he said, "In my opinion, if you should, this isn’t even a question.”

Harry then went onto showcase his acting talents as he began to imitate how confused daters overthink and said, "If you’re wondering if we’re playing games; if you’re wondering, ‘should I text him? Should I not text him? ... Can’t text him too soon. And now I’m thinking about double-texting, that’s a whole risky business.’ ... It’s a whole thing." Then came his personal and absolute best advice as he stated his views on dating games saying, "My personal opinion is that if there’s any sort of games, trash! Trash! Trash! Not for you!"

Harry's sweet interaction with his fans is now going viral and many are lauding the singer for giving his honest opinion. Harry's sensitive take on love and relationships comes amid his own personal life being in a state of a fairytale as the singer is currently in a happy relationship with Olivia Wilde.

ALSO READ: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde ‘seem very serious and happy’ as they get back to work post Europe vacay