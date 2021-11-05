Harry Styles STOPS mid concert to help frightened fan COME OUT to her mother

While on Love on Tour, actor and singer Harry Styles have been touring all over the US and doing live performances on stage in a very long time after the unfortunate pandemic. While on tour, the singer often makes the best of his breaks and interacts with his audience; be it dating advice or helping fans with proposals and gender reveals! Just recently, the singer helped a fan come out to his parents. During his performance in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the singer stumbled upon a fan--McKinley McConnell with a sign, which read "My mom is in Section 201. Help me come out."

As seen in a now-deleted clip from Twitter, the 27-year-old singer stopped mid-concert to chat with McConnell, who herself was standing in the pit. "What would you like to tell your mother? I can tell her if you'd like," he asked McConnell. "Okay, there's a lot of people!" McConnell replied. To which Harry says: "There is a lot of people. Did you not know? Did you think this through? Okay, do you want to tell her, or should I tell her?" he asked again, after getting a nod from McConnell, he says: "I can tell her, yeah, no problem."

The former 1D star then went to the other side of the stage to address McConnell's mom in the other section and said: "Lisa, she's gay!" as the jumbotrons in the stadium showed McConnell's mother and the crowd erupted into cheers. Lisa covered her face in her hands before blowing kisses to her daughter down below. "Now, I don't want to ruin the moment, but wouldn't it be nice if you were a little bit closer together," Styles jokingly said.

After the concert, McConnell spoke to NBC News and revealed that she and her mom flew from Los Angeles, California, for the concert, which was why they were seated so far apart. "I literally got her the ticket so last minute. I was lucky to get a ticket for the general admission pit for myself. I know my mom, and she wouldn't have been up for the pit."

After the concert, McConnell took to Twitter and wrote: "Thank you for creating a safe place for me. thank you for letting me grow alongside you as a fan. thank you for helping me know who i am. thank you,"

