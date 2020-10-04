Harry Styles to succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond after No Time To Die? One Direction singer's rep reveals

Rumour had it that Harry Styles is in talks to succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond after No Time To Die in the 007 franchise. It was reported that the singer-actor has met with the producers.

Daniel Craig will bid adieu to James Bond in No Time To Die. While the Bond movie, which has now been pushed to 2021, will watch Craig walk towards the exit door, all eyes are on the entry door. Fans of the 007 franchise are eager to know who will fill in the shoes of the British actor following his franchise retirement. Several names have been rumoured to be under consideration. One of which is singer and Dunkirk actor Harry Styles.

The One Direction crooner's name has been making the rounds for a while now. Recently, his name was linked to the franchise in a report by The Sun. The UK outlet claimed that the singer met with the producers recently and is one of the frontrunners for the role. However, his rep has denied these speculations. Speaking with Daily Mail, Styles' rep said the reports "aren’t even remotely true.”

Styles isn't the only actor rumoured to be associating with the franchise. Earlier this summer, there were reports suggesting that Venom actor Tom Hardy is in the running for the role. Superman and Enola Holmes star Henry Cavill also threw his hat in the ring for the role. Talking with GQ, he said, "If Barbara [Bond producer Barbara Broccoli] and Mike [co-producer Michael G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity. At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting."

As for No Time To Die, the movie has been delayed yet again. The Bond flick is eyeing the Easter weekend now. Read more here: Vin Diesel's F9 gets new release date as they vacate Easter 2021 weekend for Daniel Craig's No Time To Die

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Share your comment ×