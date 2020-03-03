Harry Styles supports Zayn Malik’s decision of quitting One Direction; Says ‘It's hard for me to condemn it’

During his latest interview, Harry Styles candidly reflected on Zayn Malik’s decision of quitting One Direction. Here’s what he had to say.

Zayn Malik broke many hearts when he decided to leave One Direction and his band members to pursue a solo career back in 2015. Ever since he left, there have been speculations that Zayn's exit led to a never-ending feud between him and Harry Styles. During a candid interview on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM show, Harry finally cleared the air and shared his thoughts about Zayn leaving the band. He said he does not believe it was the wrong thing to do.

The 26-year-old said that he cannot condemn the Pillow Talk singer’s decision because he wouldn’t have wanted Zayn to stay in the band knowing that he did not want to be there. During the interview, he opened up about a variety of topics, including his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift and all the songs she wrote about him after their breakup. After they decided to call it quits in 2013, Taylor wrote songs about him, including 'Trouble', ‘Out of the Woods’ and ‘Style’. Harry said it is always flattering when other artists write songs about him.

Check out Harry Styles' latest music video here:

The singer said it is gratifying to know that she spent time writing those lyrics about him. Speaking about Taylor, the singer said she is a great songwriter and the songs she wrote about him are really good. During the interaction, the singer also spoke about his dating life and mentioned that he likes to protect his relationships. He believes that it’s always better to spend enough time together before going public with the romance. He even said he wants to get married someday. ALSO READ: Harry Styles & Adele dating? Former One Direction singer spills the beans months after vacationed together

Read More