Harry Styles talks about his infamous fashion sense & breaking barriers; Says ‘women’s clothes are amazing’

Harry Styles recently opened up about his eclectic fashion sense, breaking barriers in fashion, and music icons he looked up to, scroll down to read his whole chat with Vogue.

Harry Styles recently spoke to Vogue and opened up about his intriguing sense of aesthetic, his fashion icons and what clothes mean to him. During the interview, he told the publication: “As a kid I definitely liked fancy dress. I was really young, and I wore tights for [the play]. I remember it was crazy to me that I was wearing a pair of tights. And that was maybe where it all kicked off!” Harry said of his fluid sense of fashion. “I like playing dress-up in general,” he went on to say, adding that “you can never be overdressed…there’s no such thing.”

“The people that I looked up to in music — Prince and David Bowie and Elvis and Freddie Mercury and Elton John –they’re such showmen. As a kid, it was completely mind-blowing. Now I’ll put on something that feels really flamboyant, and I don’t feel crazy wearing it. I think if you get something that you feel amazing in, it’s like a superhero outfit. Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with,” he went on to say.

“When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there are clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play. I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing. It’s like anything — anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself. There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never really thought too much about what it means — it just becomes this extended part of creating something,” he added.

