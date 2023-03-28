Harry Styles thanks fans via video message as he wins Artist of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Harry Styles has been named Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023. This year, the awards ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles. While the singer was not present at the show, he did thank his fans via a video message for the honour. He also bagged honours for Favorite residency for Love On Tour and Favorite tour style. Harry was nominated for multiple awards this year including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Music Video for “As It Was,” and Favorite Residency for “Love on Tour.” With eight nominations, he tied with Taylor Swift and Lizzo as the most recognized artists of the show.

Harry Styles expresses gratitude for Artist of the Year Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Harry Styles is currently touring and could not be present at the iHeartRadio Music Awards today. However, the 29-year-old pop star did make it a point to thank his fans via a video message that was played at the show. As per Opoyi, Harry said, “I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone at the iHearts Awards for giving me this prestigious honor of Artist of the Year. It is very kind of you and I’m sorry that I can’t be there with you tonight. I hope you’re all having a wonderful evening, and thank you very much. Take care.”

It should be noted that Harry beat artists like Beyonce, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Justin Bieber, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd who were nominated in the same category to win this award.

Harry Styles’ alleged romance with Emily Ratajkowski

Harry Styles has been dominating headlines lately because of his alleged romance with model and actress Emily Ratajkowski. For the uninitiated, Harry and Emily were spotted kissing each other on the streets of Tokyo, Japan, a few days ago. Neither the singer nor the model have commented on it yet.

