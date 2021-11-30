Harry Styles thanks his crew, fans for '42 special nights' as he concludes 'Love on Tour'

Harry Styles has taken to his social media platform to thank fans for the "42 special nights" of Love On Tour. Opening up on his experience of conducting the tour, The Watermelon Sugar singer said that it has been a "privilege" to perform for the audience for the last few months of the tour.

"To the band, the crew, and everyone working on this tour, I thank you from the bottom of my heart," Styles penned as he gushed about the energy that the crew brought in. He added that he has been "overwhelmed with joy" with the amount of support he received from his crew and fans.

"To the fans, and everyone who came to see these shows, I thank you. You made them everything they were, and I’ve never felt so genuinely supported. I can’t say it enough, you’re unbelievable," he penned lauding his fans for their support throughout the shows.

Revealing his feelings further, Styles noted that the tour for him felt like "the celebration of coming back together. "I won’t ever forget it. Thank you all so much for the love, I’ll see you very soon. Treat people with kindness. Goodbye for now. I love you all," he further added.

Many fans had previously noted that Harry Styles' rumoured girlfriend Olivia Wilde was also present at some of the stops in the concert. In one of the videos posted by a fan on Twitter, Wilde's kids Daisy and Otis were also seen in one of the concerts as they grooved to a song by the singer. Styles' mother was reportedly seen dancing with Wilde's kids.

