Harry Styles tries 'sliding into ex Daisy Lowe's DMs' to revive their relationship after 7 years

Former One Direction fame Harry Styles has dated many gorgeous stars in the industry. However, it seems like he's still not over her ex Daisy Lowe whom he dated 7 years ago. According to The Sun, Harry Styles has been sliding into his ex Daisy Lowe's DMs off late in order to win her back and rekindle their romance. The two met each other for the first time via mutual friends Nick Grimshaw and Kelly Osbourne when Harry was 19 and Daisy was 24 years old.

A source from the music industry has told The Sun, "Harry is used to getting any woman he desires and he still holds a torch for Daisy. They met years ago through mutual friends and regularly hang out in the same circles." He often slides into her Instagram DMs and doesn't shy away from appreciating her pictures on social media. "Not only does he think she's really cool, with her rock and roll background, but he really fancies her too and loves her style," the source added.

Daisy recently broke up with songwriter Jack Penate but has been spotted with music producer Christian Langdon. 7 years ago, she dated One Direction fame Harry Styles but the two have never officially admitted the same. "When Harry met Daisy there was a real spark. When they see each other they make sure it’s in private at night or with a group of friends," a source had told The Sun a few years ago. It is also believed that Daisy once gave her ring to Harry Styles as a token of love.

