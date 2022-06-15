Harry Styles weighs in on the possibility of a One Direction reunion: I think it’d be great

Fans can expect a One Direction reunion in the future. While talking about his new album Harry’s House on The Spout Podcast, via ET Canada, Harry Styles opened up about his thoughts on a possible 1D reunion. The As It Was singer's greenlight comes days after another member of the group Liam Payne stirred up some drama with ex-bandmate Zayn Malik.

On being asked about a future comeback together with the boy band, Styles replied, "I don’t know. I mean, I think the thought of it is really nice." He went on to add, "I think we all went through something really special together and there’s a lot of love there. So yeah, I think if there’s a moment for us to do it in the right way, I think it’d be great." The band came together on the reality music show X-Factor and took the world by storm as they topped chart after chart with their hits. After the exit of Zayn Malik from the group, the band went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016. Ever since then, fans have been eager to watch the boys together on stage.

Meanwhile, Liam Payne garnered some harsh backlash when he went on Logan Paul's podcast and discussed his relationship with the bandmates. His comments on Zayn were particularly straightforward which led to a snowball of negative comments. Payne sneakily referenced Zayn's latest controversy with ex-partner Gigi Hadid's Mother Yolanda who claimed that Zayn hit her during an argument. Though Liam did talk about his unending love for Zayn yet the damage was already dire.

