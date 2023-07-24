Harry Styles wraps up two-year Love On Tour with emotional finale in Italy, says 'I couldn't have done it...'

Harry Styles left fans in Reggio Emilia, Italy, in tears of joy and nostalgia after a heartwarming conclusion to his epic Love On Tour. After an incredible two years on the road, the 29-year-old Watermelon Sugar singer delivered an unforgettable final performance, brimming with raw emotion and gratitude.

Harry Styles farewell to fans at Love On Tour finale show

Clad in a dashing gold waistcoat and trousers, Harry's passion and connection with his devoted fans were on full display as he poured his heart out on stage. Towards the end of the set, he was visibly moved, falling to his knees as he addressed the crowd one last time on this tour.

With tears in his eyes, Harry expressed his heartfelt thanks to his fans, saying, "Thank you so much, thank you for... thank you for..." His voice faltered as he tried to put his overwhelming emotions into words. Making light of the moment, the former One Direction star playfully exclaimed, "He's gone," before gathering himself to say, "I was doing so well!"

The Grammy Award winner continued to share his appreciation for the unwavering support he has received throughout his remarkable 13-year journey in the spotlight. He thanked his fans for their love and dedication, emphasizing that their support allowed him to pursue his passion for music and perform for them night after night.

"I couldn't have done it without you, and for loving me in the way that you have. Thank you so much," Harry expressed sincerely

Apart from his fans, Harry also expressed his gratitude for the incredible friendships he has formed along the way, including his bandmates and crew. He acknowledged the joy of being able to share this experience with his friends and collaborators, both on and off stage, making the tour even more special.

"I get to do this job with my friends, those who make music with me, those of you who don't, the way that you support me allows me to do this, and I am so full right now. I've never been happier in my life," Harry shared with a heartwarming smile.

Harry Styles’ special message for fans on Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Harry reflected on the tour and expressed his gratitude once again. He thanked his band and the entire crew for making the last few years so special and unforgettable. With heartfelt sincerity, he conveyed his love and appreciation for the fans, promising to return when the time is right.

"Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It's been an honor to play for you. I hope you had as much fun as I did," Harry humbly wrote.

Throughout the Love On Tour, Harry's signature message of "Treat People With Kindness" resonated with audiences worldwide.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles final tour date in Italy was graced by special guest James Corden, who was seen jumping and dancing alongside feather-boa-clad fans in the pit. The camaraderie on stage was evident as James, alongside Styles' managers Jeff Azoff and Tommy Bruce, shared in the celebration of a memorable night.