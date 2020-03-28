Harry Styles is writing a lot during self isolation; believes quarantine period will lead to powerful music
Harry Styles had revealed earlier that he has been in quarantine mode with a bunch of friends, in a secure self-isolated pod, taking up new skills. Now, the Watermelon Sugar singer is divulging more details on how he is spending the time quarantining over a video call with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. Harry admits that he has been sticking to a routine under self-quarantine. This includes meditating in the morning, having a coffee and reading a book, as a way to wake up. Then, Styles goes for a run to get some air and sunshine after which he proceeds to do a workout.
After completing some work, the 26-year-old singer will go for a walk in the afternoon, albeit trying not seeing anyone though! However, there have been drives involved every now and then. Harry has been using the free time to concentrate on his music as well, sharing with Zane, "I’ve been writing so much. To be honest, I’m doing some of the stuff that I should be doing more often anyway... I should be playing the guitar more. I should be writing poems and lyrics more. So I’ve been doing a lot of that."
Moreover, Styles is of the opinion that a lot of powerful music will be produced in quarantine as ultimately, there are people who have a need to express themselves through music writing, film and so many different ways. Given the extra time with no distractions, these people now have the ability to get a birdseye view of the world and their life, which includes Harry himself.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Boyfriend singer Mabel talks about her love for Billie Eilish, friendship with Harry Styles & more
Harry had earlier mentioned that he is also learning Italian and sign language amidst social distancing, due to the coronavirus scare.
Add new comment