Harry & Meghan Teaser: Duke and Duchess of Sussex's INTIMATE inside look; William and Kate INCLUDED

"Why did you want to make this documentary?" Asks Meghan Markle to Prince Harry in the first look of Harry & Meghan! For weeks, royal family enthusiasts have been keeping an eye out for any "first look" at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's highly-awaited Netflix documentary series and finally, an explosive teaser has been unveiled...

"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family," Prince Harry reveals as we get intimate snapshots of the former royal couple's life. This includes their dating days, wedding reception, working as senior royals and their family life in LA. Some of the standout images include them sharing a romantic kiss to Meghan breaking down in tears. Towards the end of the teaser, Meghan asks, "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

Some major royal tea is about to be spilt for sure!

With a "Coming Soon" ending slate, the release date of Harry & Meghan is yet to be determined by Netflix. We wonder if the documentary will release before or after Prince Harry's much-awaited memoir Spare drops on January 10, 2023.

Harry & Meghan: Prince William & Kate Middleton INCLUDED

In Harry & Meghan's teaser, Prince William and Kate Middleton - who share a fractured relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since the latter couple's royal exit - are included in a photo. The famous click in question is from the Commonwealth Service at Westminister Abbey in 2020, which marked Harry and Meghan's final event as a senior working royal. While William and Kate are seated in the front, Harry and Meghan are seated behind them with cold vibes felt all around.