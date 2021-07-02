Harry & William’s reunion at Lady Di’s statue intrigues body language experts who explain what duo’s thinking

Body language experts recently weighed in on what may be going on inside Prince Harry and Prince William’s minds while reuniting at their late mother’s statue unveiling.

Prince Harry and Prince William recently reunited amidst rumours that the brothers were feuding over the drama after Megxit. The duo got back together in the UK for their late mother Princess Diana’s statue unveiling on what would’ve been her 60th birthday. While their reunion was anything but dramatic, body language experts are now coming forward with their analysis of the event to conclude how comfortable the brothers were with each other.

Body language expert Robin Kermode said Prince William looked “reminiscent of his grandfather Prince Philip” and took on a “strong, confident, statesmanlike role.” On the other hand, Prince Harry, Robin noted, had a tense jaw and was making bigger hand gestures, which might indicate he was “less comfortable than he was trying to appear.” Robin noted that the brothers seemed “very much in sync. [They're] walking at the same pace, mirroring outer arm, hand and body movements. But William seems more aware of the cameras than Harry.”

“William looking reminiscent of his grandfather’s body language, strong, confident and slightly cheeky. He’s looking very much the older brother here,” the expert added. “His body language is more formal than Harry’s accentuated by his buttoned up jacket. Overall he seems more aware of the importance visually of this meeting.”

He added, that Prince Harry appeared “to be struggling showing tension in his lip corners, jaw and eye brows.” Another body language expert, Darren Staunton, told Mirror UK, “Although it was clearly a very powerful and emotional event for both William and Harry I think it’s very obvious especially as a body language expert that the two brothers still have a very very strong bond between each other. I did not see any micro-expressions, which are fleeting flashes of emotion that someone tries to bask in uncomfortable situations so for example if someone were feeling anger put trying to convey calmness make sure the motion would still emerge or as we say leak out, I did not see any such gestures, especially for Prince William.”

He continued, “From the eye contact and non-verbal communication that was visible between the two it was clear they were sharing a very powerful connection and I believe no matter what the situation between the two they will undoubtedly remain supportive of each other despite the past disagreements.”

