Harvey Weinstein accusers say he’s trying to manipulate the society with recent statements; Details Inside

Twenty-three women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, slammed the disgraced film producer for manipulating the society after the movie mogul called himself “the forgotten man” in a recent interview with The Post. In a statement released on December 16, just hours after his interview went viral, the accusers snapped back at Weinstein for whining about being misjudged. During the interaction, the Hollywood producer claimed that he should be remembered for making more movies about women than any other filmmaker in history, and not for the recent accusations.

While talking about his own career, he conveniently steered clear from making any substantial remarks on the various sickening sexual misconduct allegations leveled against him. He also asserts that he does not want to be forgotten. According to a recent report by Page Six, the women in a statement asserted that the man’s wish of not being forgotten will come true. He will be remembered as a sexual predator and an unrepentant abuser. He will be remembered by the women who stood up against him.

In the interview, the 67-year-old producer said, "I feel like the forgotten man. I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I'm talking about 30 years ago. I'm not talking about now when it's vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!" He then very briefly and indirectly mentioned the accusations and said, "It (his work) all got eviscerated because of what happened. My work has been forgotten."

He refused to address any of the allegations against him during the interview, his first in more than a year. He stated that the only reason behind agreeing for the interview was because he wanted to put the rumour about him exaggerating his back ailments to rest. In August, Weinstein suffered a back injury and was seen using a walker for his court hearing last week. Later the same week, pictures of the producer walking without the walker went viral and was instantly slammed for faking his injuries on social media.

